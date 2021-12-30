Gospel singer Mmatema Gavu came up for air from her social media break over Christmas to share family portraits that included the newest member of her family

Today, the vocalist gave fans a full view of the gorgeous little girl’s face and presented her lovely name to fans

Charmed followers took to the comment section to rave over the small special lady’s cuteness and congratulate the couple once again

Mmatema and Mr G made Christmas extra special this year when they surprised fans with a family portrait that debuted their baby girl. The singer even shared how precious the relationship between Tshepo and Liana is in one of her captions, writing:

“How fragile is Mr G with his daughter? So cute to watch him every day”

Mmatema and her husband shared the first glimpse of their cute new family member over the weekend. Image: @mmatema_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While commenters rejoiced the official presentation of the new baby, Mmatema cooked up yet another sweet treat for her followers. Today, the mom of two posted a close-up shot of her newborn being lovingly held by her parents.

Mmatema formally introduced her second child to the world with the caption of the darling Instagram post. She expressed her gratitude for the infant’s existence and revealed her name, writing:

“The LORD has once again trusted my husband and I with the most precious gift and blessing, meet our daughter; Liana Gavu (God has answered). He remains Faithful, glory to God”

The comment section filled up with joyous reactions from Mmatema’s followers who also offered their congratulations. See some of the loving messages sent by the peeps in the singer’s comments.

Khodie_m noted:

“Such a beautiful picture”

Elle_tisane wrote:

“Congratulations you two”

@Jenna19_official said:

“She’s so beautiful welcome Liana”

@victoria.shongwe commented:

“I love her name. Congratulations mommy of two! God is indeed faithful and may He continue to give you and Mr Gavu grace as you lead these two souls and show them the path of life”

@Jolliegold added:

“What a blessed, anointed and highly favoured family. You two make gorgeous babies.”

Mmatema and husband Tshepo Gavu celebrate the birth of 2nd child, a gorgeous baby girl

Earlier, Briefly News reported that singer Mmatema Gavu and her husband Tshepo were officially parents to two little ones. Mmatema took to Instagram to inform her followers and friends about her thrilling childbirth experience on 4 December.

Mmatema recently welcomed her baby girl with her husband, Tshepo, adding a fourth addition to their growing family. The star, who gained fame by competing on Idols SA, wrote her announcement alongside her final baby bump snapshot.

Mmatema revealed that she’d asked her husband to take the picture a day before their daughter was born. She explained that she thought she was in labour at the time the adorable image was taken.

Source: Briefly News