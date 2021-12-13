Mmatema shared the final stop on her pregnancy journey with confirmation of her baby’s successful delivery

The Idols SA runner-up shared details of her infant’s exciting arrival, which spanned over two days

Mmatema also let her fans know to keep up by watching her vlog while she takes time off socials to care for the newborn

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Singer Mmatema Gavu and her husband Tshepo are officially parents to two little ones. Mmatema took to Instagram to inform her followers and friends about her thrilling childbirth experience on 4 December.

Mmatema and her husband Tshepo welcomed the newest addition to their family recently and shared about her introduction to the world on social media. Image: @mmatema_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mmatema recently welcomed her baby girl with her husband, Tshepo, adding a fourth addition to their growing family. The star, who gained fame by competing on Idols SA, wrote her announcement alongside her final baby bump snapshot.

Mmatema revealed that she’d asked her husband to take the picture a day before their daughter was born. She explained that she thought she was in labour at the time the adorable image was taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mmatema elaborated that her second baby eventually took her first breath the morning after the false alarm. The vocalist’s peers and followers excitedly offered their good wishes as she raved about the newborn. She wrote:

“...I thought I was in labour so I asked Mr G to snap my very last baby bump photo (the way I’ve been ready). Kanti false alarm, but thank God the next morning my gorgeous baby girl was in our arms. She’s here, she’s here you guys and I can’t wait for y’all to meet her.”

@takkies7 commented:

“Congratulations my friend❤️”

@mahaliabuchanan wrote:

“The cutest preggy mommy congratulations beautiful we can’t wait to meet her.”

@phindilegwala_official added:

“Congratulations mama❤️”

And @terryphetho said:

“Yay!! She’s finally here. Congratulations my Sisi.”

Mmatema signed off the delightful post by informing her followers that she would be taking a short break from being online. She encouraged them to watch her latest vlog on YouTube to keep in touch while she bonds with her baby.

Mmatema shares the gender of her baby and says they already have a name

Earlier, Briefly News reported that singer Mmatema and her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, finally revealed the gender of their baby. The young South African celeb couple took to YouTube to share the gender of their second baby in a cute video.

They shared that it took them four days to read a note that their doctor wrote about the gender of the newest addition to their family. Mmatema, whose first child is a son, expressed she couldn’t wait to give birth to their baby girl.

Mmatema shared her excitement with OkMzansi, voicing that they were already thinking ahead for their bundle of joy. She said:

"We already have a name. You guys did not see how many kisses my husband gave me."

Source: Briefly.co.za