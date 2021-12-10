Minnie Dlamini Jones has acknowledged Naledi Willers’ passing in a moving salute shared on social media

The media personality revealed she had to muster up some courage to eventually address her reality TV star friend’s untimely death

Minnie Dlamini Jones’ sentimental words give fans insight into the bond they shared and Naledi Willers’ indestructible character

Minnie Dlamini Jones is among many who were left heartbroken by Naledi Willers’ death after succumbing to stage 4 breast cancer. The TV host penned an emotional message to the Real Housewives of Johannesburg star three days after her passing.

Minnie managed to pull herself out of her grieving process to celebrate her late friend’s life. The tear-jerking message she wrote for Naledi Willers displays just how special the pair’s friendship was.

Minnie Dlamini Jones B has honoured Naledi Willers with a sincere tribute on Instagram. Image: @minnedlamini/Instagram and @nana01gp/Instagram

Naledi, who passed away after battling cancer, was a great friend to Minnie as seen in her appearances at Mrs Jones’ wedding. Consequently, Minnie shared it was challenging to have to address her companion’s demise.

Minnie began her message by admitting that she was anxious to officially speak on Naledi’s death. However, the words that followed painted Naledi in such a gracious light, making them worth the wait. She wrote:

“Naledi was a force who never stopped pushing for her dreams no matter what life threw at her. (And life threw a lot) you were always so beautiful, so confident and always spoke your mind (one of my favourite things about you) we would laugh, joke around and boy could we fight.”

Although Minnie is understandably upset about her friend’s passing, she did not hold back on offering a silver lining. The media personality concluded that she was at ease knowing that Naledi was no longer in pain.

Fans and peers mourn Naledi Willers’ passing from breast cancer

On 7 December, Briefly News reported that Naledi Willers' family confirmed that she had passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. Naledi was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019.

Kaya 959 reported that the reality star used the pandemic lockdowns to shield herself from public scrutiny as she underwent chemotherapy. Naledi wasted no time in starting her treatment after her tumour was discovered, often keeping followers updated about her breast cancer journey.

After battling the deadly disease for over a year, the celeb changed her Instagram bio naming herself a survivor. Unfortunately, on Tuesday, ZAlebs reported that Naledi Willers had died.

