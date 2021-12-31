Social media users have headed to Twitter to dissect Naak MusiQ's booking fee, with tweeps offering a range of opinions

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula noted the amount excludes the traditional add-ons such as flights or transport

One tweep, @Lumkatamboer, expressed the amount is a disservice to the calibre of the artist and should be reasonably more

Music fans and entertainment lovers are going back and forth on social media as they try to suss the value to secure the services of actor and musician Anga 'Naak MusiQ' Makabulo at a gig.

A recent tweet from local entertainment blogger Musa Khawula seemed to suggest R25 000 is what it will take for an inspired fan of the star to get a front-row seat to the action. Most notably, the fee will not include the traditional add-ons event organisers tend to expect, meaning even more money will need to be forked out.

Music fans can't seem to agree on whether Naak MusiQ's booking fee is reasonable. Image: @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

"Booking Naak MusiQ to perform at your event costs R25 000 according to his manager. The booking fee does not include accommodation and flights or transportation of 4 people, which are the artist, DJ, pianist and road manager," wrote Khawula.

The newly-surfaced information became the subject of much debate among social networking users, some of whom thought it was relatively "low" coming from a musician who sees themselves in the light of a household name.

A popular tweep, @ChrisExcel102, aired that it wouldn't be a good idea to splurge on the artist, saying:

"To book Naak Musiq and Donald supposed to be R500 plus free drinks. Who the hell can have a Fomo to watch those people performing. Bad investment."

@KgothatsoMokwe6 wondered what the permutations were for paying the rest of the crew.

He wrote:

But @Lumkatamboer argued to the contrary, citing the calibre of the artist that Naak MusiQ warrants an even higher booking fee.

She added:

"No, 25K is too cheap for an artist of his calibre. Even community artists do not charge that," she wrote.

A critical @rt_zwane insisted the fee is too high and joked the musician should be booked on his owner for a lesser amount.

Source: Briefly News