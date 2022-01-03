Unathi Nkayi has worked hard to get the body she has today and the people of Mzansi are inspired by her journey

Sharing her progress on social media, Unathi has let her fans in on her 10-year journey to a banging bikini body

Social media has been drooling over Unathi’s body as many embark on their own weightloss journeys this 2022

South African Idols judge Unathi’s body has set social media alight! Having worked hard to get the body she has today, the saucy star has many inspired.

Unathi's body transformation is giving people hope for their weight loss journey this 2022. Image via Instagram @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Banging bodies do not come easy… at least without plastic surgery, that is. Unathi has gone from wobbly to goddess and her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Over the past 10 years, Unathi has lost over 30 kilograms and sculpted a work of art, reported All4Women. It was not an easy journey to start off with, however, a healthy lifestyle is now second nature.

With the new year kicking off and many having weight loss goals as part of their resolutions, the 43-year-old Unathi has become a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Social media has been buzzing with pictures of the inspirational star from the beginning of her journey and throughout. People are truly impressed by her progress and feel she deserves more credit for it.

She has been sharing her journey transparently on social media, giving her followers tips, guidance and motivation to embark on their own healthy body, healthy mind journey.

All Unathi wanted to do was to get back into a bikini and rock it with confidence… but she has done SO much more than that. Silencing the haters with her undeniably flaming bod, Unathi has proven that you can have your cake and eat it!

Social media goes gaga over Unathi’s hot body

@NalediMOfficial made it clear:

“Unathi’s body is literally out of this world hey, wtf??!!!”

@SmitTsika claims:

“Women love and support women who ain’t COMPETITION to them. Look now with Unathi's body transformation, they won’t hype it because it pushes them to level UP.”

@RubySLR has goals:

“Unathi's body is the body I want.

“It's life ”

@blaqstevejobs praised Unathi:

@VanDerMohammed clapped all the way home:

@mizar is impressed:

@MzikayiseMagida is weak:

