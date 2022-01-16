LOL: Fake News Claims Leo DiCaprio’s Lady Can’t Stand His Star Wars Obsession

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is trending online after one fake news story claimed the actor had put a lady through the "worst date of her life"

The satirical post said Leo rented out an entire cinema to watch the Star Wars movie and even ran around with his lightsaber

Peeps were real quick in the comments section sharing their hilarious reactions to the fake news story

Even though the news of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, model and actress Camila Morrone, complaining about the "worst date of her life" with the actor turned out to be completely false the silly social media story still had us pretty entertained.

Source: Getty Images

It all started when the satirical news page @LeCinephiles shared this bizarre post online:

The tongue-in-cheek media outlet claimed the model had complained about Leo's antics in a private cinema one evening as he ran around with his Star War's inspired lightsaber and pretended to "fight bad guys."

Naturally, this outrageous story had social media users in a choke-hold. Check out some of the hilarious reactions online:

@marsdaisyy

"Not one reply out of all of you knew this was a satire page????? NOT ONE OF YOU???"

@MimaMilano

"My only complaint would have been him not giving me my own lightsaber to run around with haha."

Leonardo 'TreeCaprio': New plant species named after actor & climate activist

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Leonardo DiCaprio is getting his name plastered all over the science books- a new species of tree was just named after the actor!

Explaining the decision, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens in London say they wanted to pay tribute to the star for adding his influential voice to an anti-logging campaign, ultimately saving the Ebo forest in Cameroon from destruction, NBC News reports.

Known as Uvariopsis dicaprio- the new plant species only grows in the Cameroonian forest which is widely celebrated for its biodiversity.

A campaign to stop loggers from tearing through the area was picked up by DiCaprio who took to his social media accounts and shared the story with his millions of followers, BBC News reports.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news:

fe_usa78 said:

"Leo is the man!"

csirotinski said:

"Was it called Leonardo TreeCaprio?"

elle_fab said:

"Excuse me.... Why is London naming a tree that belongs to the Sovereign nation of Cameroon?"

bonzo44 said:

"He’s done so much for this planet, thanks to him!"

Source: Briefly News