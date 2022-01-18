American actor Will Smith and his mum Caroline Bright appeared to be having a blast on her 85th birthday

In a video the actor shared on his Instagram page, he was seen singing and dancing his heart out to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody with his aged mum

For an octogenarian, Caroline showed off on the dancefloor and Will hopes to dance and sing with his lovely mum till she hits the 100 mark

Popular American actor, Will Smith celebrated his mum, Caroline Bright in a loving way as she turned 85.

The movie star shared a heartwarming video of himself and his mum digging it on the dancefloor to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Will Smith's mum turnd 85 Photo credit: @willsmith

Source: Instagram

Will and his mum also sang their hearts out and for an 85 year old,Caroline Bright has got the moves.

"85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100."

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Will Smith

iamjamiefoxx:

"Happy birthday mom!!!"

djjazzyjeff:

"Happy Bday Mom!!!!"

verbalase:

"Sending good vibes and Wishing a very special Happy Birthday to your Mom! ❤️"

jayshetty:

"She’s such a sweet soul. Happy Birthday."

__1_happy.soul_1111__:

"I think boys have a special place in their hearts for mamas! Beautiful❤️"

emosh01:

"This is so heart warming. Love love love ❤ happy birthday mamma"

iamroseythebosslady:

"Awwww happy birthday to your Queen mom mom yesssssss much blessings to her ❤️❤️❤️"

ijeoma_signature:

"Wow!! She looks younger than 85. Happy Birthday Mama God Bless and Keep You In Jesus Name Amen."

Source: Briefly News