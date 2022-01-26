DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her hip-hop hitmaker hubby are soaking in the summertime in Namibia and the super hot DJ has been sharing glimpses at the special moments on Instagram

In one post, Lamiez detailed that she had mustered up the courage to participate in a water sport, which was something she was scared of doing in the past

Fans applauded the media personality for her bravery but had many more compliments to give about how she slayed while stepping out of her comfort zone

Lamiez Holworthy gave fans a look inside her holiday in Nambia with her significant other on her Instagram page yesterday. The series of pictures she uploaded on the app showcased what she got up to during the trip.

From go-karting and camel riding to canoeing in the African country’s blue waters, there is nothing she held back from fans. However, one post detailing her canoeing experience caught fans’ eyes as the DJ got candid in the caption.

Lamiez, as beautiful as ever, posed beside her yellow boat while holding its paddle triumphantly. Matching the images, the stunning DJ revealed that she had faced a fear while taking part in the fun activity, writing:

“I am terrified of deep waters so this is a pretty big deal for me.”

Her followers flooded the comment section, singing her praises for accomplishing such a great thing. They also brought her banging beach bod to her attention, applauding even louder for the sizzling swimsuit serve.

Take a look at some of the wonderful comments Lamiez’s picture has attracted over the past few hours.

@yedwa_vho said:

“Gorgeous, big up for your courage”

@funie_fit15 wrote:

“Are you for real? I am so proud of you”

@kalipix commented:

“Outchea looking like the hottest Dj in Atlantis #Aquawoman”

@chareenkeet noted:

“Wow you look hot Lamiez”

@relebogile_may added:

“You look like you're about to win a war! I looove it sis?”

