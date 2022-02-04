SA's former finance minister Tito Mboweni took to his Twitter account to share admiration for an African hairstyle he came across recently

Uncle Tito shared photos of a cornrow hairstyle, commonly known as ‘straight-back', saying he thinks it's beautiful

Twitter followers found it strange that he had only noticed the style now and blamed it on his spare time in retirement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Known for his controversial and hilarious tweets, former finance minister Tito Mboweni got Saffas talking yet again when he shared a tweet about an African hairstyle he spotted recently.

Tito Mboweni took to social media to share his views on a cornrows hairstyle. Images: @tito_mboweni/Twitter, Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Mboweni shared photos of a style of braids commonly known as ‘straight-back’ and expressed that he loves them as well as how Africans are embracing their natural selves.

He captioned the post:

“I came across this African cornrows hairstyle. Beautiful when we are proud of our natural African hair.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Many online users were surprised that the retired politician had only noticed the hairstyle now considering it has been around for years. Others also said that the style was not completely natural as it also comprises hair extensions.

Check out some of their funny responses to the post:

@RealMrumaDrive wrote:

“This is not natural, Dr Philchard, this is a mixture of natural hair and horse tail hair.”

@mashoto_ said:

“Yoh mara Tito unemployment e go swere kadi washin hle.”

@CarterMakaz reacted:

“Now that you're no longer running around chasing DA and EFF you have time to see hairstyles and this one has been around long back when you were still signing money... when we see this hairstyle, we just know she is broke.”

@Skhumba16797852 commented:

“You see a lot of unusual things since you took pension.”

@david_tema replied:

“80 years old and you see this now.”

@varskind wrote:

“These are the signs of not eating lucky star pilchard for more than 2 months. You need Omega 3 to realise that this is not natural hair but artificial hair.”

@Ms_Patite replied:

“Baba Tito Mboweni, this is a mixture of both natural hair and the horse tail hair.”

Tito Mboweni shares riddle about himself, Mzansi guesses answer for 50 marks

Briefly News previously reported that former finance minister and newly-appointed Twitter celeb, Tito Mboweni, has once again got netizens in stitches after he shared a meme about his infamous shoes.

The riddle was originally posted on Facebook by Isaac Mangena where he asked Saffas a 50-mark question about the owner of a pair of dodgy shoes. The hint was that the person who owned the brown footwear had resigned.

Chef Mboweni was not only roasted for his choice of shoes by Mangena but also for his cooking abilities, or lack thereof. Magena offered a clue to the question which stated that the owner of the footwear was not very kind to tinned fish.

Source: Briefly News