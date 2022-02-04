TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy's fans praised her for helping a netizen who's accused of being a catfish

After the Metro FM presenter offered the peep her old kitchen appliances, some of the star's fans accused the needy peep of being a catfish

The media personality congratulated the peep for moving into her new room and offered to give her a kettle and toaster set, among other things

Lamiez Holworthy is one of the most generous Mzansi celebs. The star is always willing to extend a helping hand to the needy.

Lamiez Holworthy gifted a lady accused of being a catfish kitchen appliances. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Just recently, the stunner helped a social media user who had just moved into a new room. Peeps were quick to warn Lamiez that the needy peep might be a catfish.

While concerned tweeps alleged that the peep was not who she claims she is, others praised the Metro FM presenter for always going the extra mile when it comes to helping the poor.

The alleged scammer @siyandaa had asked for second-hand homeware and Lamiez Holworthy offered to gift the peep kitchen appliances. She replied to her:

"Congratulations baby. I’d love to gift you with a kettle and toaster set. I also have pink plates,saucers and cups that you can have."

Some peeps praised Lamiez on her Twitter comment section while others said the Club DJ might be tricked into helping a catfish, reports ZAlebs.

@PuleSebola said:

"Her TL has all elements of cat fish. A serial cat fisher."

@he_Man_Tee wrote:

"Be careful...catfish, she is not the real owner of the pictures."

@lungile_ntswe commented:

"The pictures on her profile are not hers though."

@Mr_makhubu said:

"One thing about Lamiez, she will give back to the community. May her fountain never ever EVER run dry."

@Mmabatho101 wrote:

"She's maybe just hiding her identity. She's asking for homeware not money."

@tebogo5464 commented:

"My 2 cent thought - due to your generous heart, get someone who can be able to validate people behind such requests before giving. In that way you know for sure you're making the difference to real people in need. God bless you abundantly."

Lamiez Holworthy tells fans to stop asking her for money

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy also has problems of her own. The Metro FM presenter made it clear on social media that she doesn't have money to give away to needy fans on a daily basis.

The star took to Instagram stories recently to ask peeps who've been sending her DMs to do her a favour and stop harassing her for money. The club DJ said she uses her hard-earned cash to pay for her own responsibilities.

According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner, who is Khuli Chana's wife, told her followers:

"Do us a favour and stop asking me for money. I don't have it. Just like you, I have problems and responsibilities of my own. Thanks."

