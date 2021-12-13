Lamiez Holworthy has take to social media to ask her followers to stop asking her for money because she also has her own problems

The Metro FM presenter works hard for her cash but made it clear that she also has to spend it on herself as she also has her own responsibilities

The star, who is married to Khuli Chana, has been getting DMs from needy fans asking her to help them with their money problems

Lamiez Holworthy also has problems of her own. The Metro FM presenter made it clear on social media that she doesn't have money to give away to needy fans on a daily basis.

The star took to Instagram stories recently to ask peeps who've been sending her DMs to do her a favour and stop harassing her for money. The club DJ said she uses her hard-earned cash to pay for her own responsibilities.

According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner, who is Khuli Chana's wife, told her followers:

"Do us a favour and stop asking me for money. I don't have it. Just like you, I have problems and responsibilities of my own. Thanks."

Lamiez Holworthy helps worker who was scammed by her employer

Briefly News reported recently that Rami Chuene exposed an employer who scammed her worker and Lamiez Holworthy chipped in to help. The Giyani: Land of Blood actress shared that she's "angry" because the employer, who is based in Broadacres, is exploiting her worker. Broadacres is a posh suburb in Jozi where houses cost from R1 000 000 upwards.

Mzansi celebs and other ordinary South Africans have chipped in to help the worker as Christmas is around the corner. Lamiez Holworthy offered to give the helper her full salary for November. She replied to Rami:

"My heart sank reading this thread. I really hope she’s able to get the necessary legal help. It’s almost Christmas and I can’t begin to imagine her frustration,therefore I’d like to give her her salary ya this month please, Sis Rami."

Khuli Chana shows Lamiez Holworthy support

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khuli Chana took to social media recently to show love to his wife Lamiez Holworthy. The stunner was trending after a hater body-shamed her for wearing short shorts to work.

The loving hubby saw that her boo was trending and quickly took to her comment section to offer her support. The rapper reassured the Metro FM presenter that she was hot in her shorts.

Lamiez thanked her boo for offering her a shoulder to lean on when she was being bullied on the micro-blogging app. According to SAHipHopMag, she asked Khuli Chana to come back home to comfort her.

