Lasizwe About to Debut His Acting Career on National TV, Vows to Give His Best

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has vowed to give his best as he's focusing on his acting career this year

The star revealed that he's about to make his debut as he's currently filming an SABC 1 or e.tv show which will air soon

The popular YouTuber also shared that he'll also make an appearance on a Netflix show which will drop soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lasizwe is spreading his wings. The YouTuber has vowed to give acting his best shot this year. He's about to debut his acting career.

Lasizwe is currentlu filming multiple TV shows. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the popular media personality is currently filming multiple shows. He's about to appear on his first acting gig on a national broadcasting channel. He gave SABC 1 or e.tv a hint but refused to disclose the project his working on.

TshisaLIVE reports that the star will also make an appearance on a Netflix show which is also coming soon. Lasizwe said he's giving his all this year as he also has a huge project on his YouTube channel.

It's been five years since the star has been in the entertainment space hence he's decided to rebrand. He's now on a mission to diversify his portfolio by adding acting. Just recently, the star revealed that his feet became swollen after shooting a 12-hour night scene. He took to Twitter and posted a pic of his swollen feet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lasizwe meets Steve Harvey, SA shares hilarious reactions to pics

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that bubbly South African media personality Lasizwe met US media personality Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, recently.

The Mzansi reality TV star took to social media on Monday, 9 August and posted pics of their meeting as proof. The excited Lasizwe stood in the middle of Steve and his bae when the first snap was taken.

On the second frame, Lasizwe decided to go down low. While Steve's boo laughed out loud, the Family Feud presenter looked at Lasizwe some type of way. Tweeps flooded Lasizwe's comment section with hilarious reactions. The look Steve Harvey gave Lasizwe on the second frame had many tweeps laughing out loud.

Source: Briefly News