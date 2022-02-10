Lamiez Holworthy has taken to social media to vent about how being an adult is taking a toll on her

The DJ and TV presenter said she is considering taking a one year break as the workload is now too heavy for her

Earlier this year Lamiez also opened up about how she should be listening to her body, citing that she was drained

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is considering taking a break from her busy lifestyle.

Lamiez Holworthy wants to take a gap year from adult life. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

As many of you might know, celeb life does not only bring the glitz and glam but it also comes with hectic schedules that often stress the celebrities.

For popular DJ Lamiez, being booked and busy is starting to have an impact on her and she is even considering taking a gap year to recoup.

Taking to Twitter recently, the DJ said although she would rather be tired than broke, she wants a break from adulting.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She said:

"Being an adult is hard. I wish I could take a gap year from adulting."

ZAlebs reports that this is not the first time Lamiez has wanted to take off from her busy lifestyle. According to the publication, she took to social media earlier this year to reveal that she was drained after a busy festive season.

"I'm mentally and physically drained. I need at least two weeks just to recharge and rest." She wrote.

Lamiez Holworthy opens up about how Live AMP changed her life, inspired others

Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy opened up about how Live AMP changed her life.

The TV presenter bagged the presenting gig a few years ago. She reflected on how she has inspired young girls through the show.

She said she has been a role model to many township girls who rock their natural hair just like her.

She said being part of the programme proved that being different is something to be proud of.

Source: Briefly News