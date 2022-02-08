Global site navigation

Grandmother in Gown Distracts Fellow Women at a Gathering, Dances With Swag and Youthful Energy in Viral Video
by  Briefly Team Mika Williams
  • An old woman has been spotted dancing with much agility and swag at a public gathering, distracting other women
  • She was seen doing modern moves synonymous with youths, prompting people to pause and take a look
  • As other women took out their phones to capture her beautiful dance steps, the grandma became more energetic and excited

A grandmother has proved the fact that dancing has no age limit. Her dance steps have created a storm on social media.

The woman danced at an event that had a number of people in attendance.

An old woman has been seen dancing so well at a public gathering, making people to pause and watch her in admiration.
She dropped the bottle and picked up her dance steps. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline
Source: Instagram

She steals the show with beautiful dance moves

The woman was wearing a gown, just as if she was prepared in advance to dish out her dancing moves. Initially, she had a bottle of wine in her hand but suddenly placed it on a table as the music got hotter.

Her moves attracted the attention of other women who paused to take a look. Others used their phones to captured the moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users have reacted hilariously to the video after it was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline. One of the comments claimed she was under the influence of alcohol.

A few of the reactions are captured below:

@xom_mie said:

"Na young girl be this o, no be grand anything."

@mrcontent_ wrote:

"If na me get the party i go leave am for the woman make she take over."

@jessicaobinwa said:

"Na confirm alcohol dey control am. She no dey do with her eyes."

@chiomanatasha wrote:

"Why do I feel this is jame brown mother , cause they kinda have same energy."

94-year-old granny who never had white wedding finally gets chance to wear bridal gown

In more news about grandmothers, Briefly News wrote about Erica Tucker on Facebook who shared a heart-warming story about her 95-year-old grandmother, who never had a white wedding.

In a July 4, 2021 post, Tucker said that her grandma requested to try on wedding dresses, and they obliged. Tucker wrote:

“My 94-year young granny never had a traditional wedding, so she told my cousin that she wanted to try on wedding dresses. Well, my cousin made it happen!”

Source: Briefly News

