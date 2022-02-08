Grandmother in Gown Distracts Fellow Women at a Gathering, Dances With Swag and Youthful Energy in Viral Video
- An old woman has been spotted dancing with much agility and swag at a public gathering, distracting other women
- She was seen doing modern moves synonymous with youths, prompting people to pause and take a look
- As other women took out their phones to capture her beautiful dance steps, the grandma became more energetic and excited
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A grandmother has proved the fact that dancing has no age limit. Her dance steps have created a storm on social media.
The woman danced at an event that had a number of people in attendance.
She steals the show with beautiful dance moves
The woman was wearing a gown, just as if she was prepared in advance to dish out her dancing moves. Initially, she had a bottle of wine in her hand but suddenly placed it on a table as the music got hotter.
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Her moves attracted the attention of other women who paused to take a look. Others used their phones to captured the moment.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
Meanwhile, social media users have reacted hilariously to the video after it was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline. One of the comments claimed she was under the influence of alcohol.
A few of the reactions are captured below:
@xom_mie said:
"Na young girl be this o, no be grand anything."
@mrcontent_ wrote:
"If na me get the party i go leave am for the woman make she take over."
@jessicaobinwa said:
"Na confirm alcohol dey control am. She no dey do with her eyes."
@chiomanatasha wrote:
"Why do I feel this is jame brown mother , cause they kinda have same energy."
You went down 30 feet? Funny video shows Nigerian father's reaction when he sees daughter playing underwater
94-year-old granny who never had white wedding finally gets chance to wear bridal gown
In more news about grandmothers, Briefly News wrote about Erica Tucker on Facebook who shared a heart-warming story about her 95-year-old grandmother, who never had a white wedding.
In a July 4, 2021 post, Tucker said that her grandma requested to try on wedding dresses, and they obliged. Tucker wrote:
“My 94-year young granny never had a traditional wedding, so she told my cousin that she wanted to try on wedding dresses. Well, my cousin made it happen!”
Source: Briefly News