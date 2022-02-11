Nasty C's fans have made his 25th birthday extra special by showering the rapper with praise online

The Bookoo Bucks hitmaker has been dropping hits since matriculating and has a huge fan base in Mzansi and the rest of the globe

The Zulu Man with Some Power, who dropped Stalling on Wednesday, is trending as his followers celebrate his special day with him online

Nasty C is turning 25 and Mzansi is celebrating the talented rapper on social media. The star's fans have flooded his timeline with birthday messages on all his social media platforms.

The hip-hop artist started rapping at a young age and became a professional recording artist just after matriculating. He has since dropped major hits, which have made him a fan fave across the globe.

The Def Jam signee has dropped bangers such as Juice Back, SMA, Bookoo Bucks, Hell Naw and Black and White, among others. Nasty C has a huge fan base, and they've just made sure he feels like a king on his birthday.

The stans took to Twitter to wish the Zulu Man with Some Power the happiest of birthdays this Friday, 11 February.

@Unclesamkelo24 wrote:

"Happy Birthday Nasty C."

@NomondeMthimkh2 commented:

"Happiest birthday, Nasty C."

@ReallyGood30 said:

"Nasty C is the baddest, according to me."

@Ashifabfastshow added:

"Are you celebrating your Birthday today? HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU. You are sharing it with Nasty C, born 11 February 1997, he is a South African rapper, songwriter, and record producer."

Nasty C's new song Stalling receives rave reviews

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning Mzansi rapper Nasty C released a heartbreak song titled Stalling just a few days before Valentine's Day, and fans love it.

Stalling talks about being in a relationship where love is not reciprocated. Since the drop, the rapper has been trending on Twitter, with nothing but rave reviews from his stans.

Some fans have also said that the King rapper is hinting at a breakup from his long time girlfriend Sammie Heavens with his new track, Stalling. @CHVRISMA_THEDON said:

"Nasty C is outta here crying for love 4 days away from Valentine's Day. I'm worried as an IVYSON. Is Sammy okay?"

