Nasty C has finally dropped his much-awaited single, Stalling , and hip hop lovers are in for a treat of note

The heartbreak single comes after a two-year hiatus from the rapper, who last dropped new music in 2020

Some fans have however said that Nasty C's music is not as good as it used to be back in the days of Bad Hair and Strings and Bling

Award-winning Mzansi rapper Nasty C released a heartbreak song titled Stalling just a few days before Valentine's Day and fans love it.

Stalling talks about being in a relationship where love is not reciprocated.

Since the drop, the rapper has been trending on Twitter, with nothing but rave reviews from his stans.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

Some fans have also said that the King rapper is hinting at a breakup from his long time girlfriend Sammie Heavens with his new track Stalling.

@CHVRISMA_THEDON said:

"Nasty C is outta here crying for love 4 days away from Valentine's Day. I'm worried as an IVYSON. Is Sammy okay?"

@PercyNtul also commented:

"Nasty C does not post Sam as he used to. I thought they broke up long time ago."

Other Twitter users have also weighed in on how Nasty C's rap style has changed for the worst over the years.

@_YourBoy_E said:

"I don't care who says what truth need to be told. Nasty C is no longer the rapper he used to be. He has fallen off. His recent offerings are trash."

@sk1tguru added:

"I'd give ANYTHING to have that 2016 - 2018 Nasty C back."

Nasty C’s album Strings and Bling becomes the 1st SA hip hop album to get 20 million streams on Spotify

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper and music producer Nasty C once again set the bar extremely high for his fellow artists.

The 'Zulu Man With Some Power' made history when his second collection, Strings and Bling, surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify.

Released in 2018, the award-winning album had bangers such as SMA featuring Rowlene and King, which features American rapper A$AP Ferg.

Netizens couldn’t help but bask in pride as they took to the comments section to confirm that the Casanova rapper is indeed a ‘GOAT.’

