5 Female Musicians Who Served Some Fire Content This Valentine’s Day

The Valentine's Day Olympics always come in full swing and Mzansi's celebs never seem to disappoint with the spoils

Boity, Nadia Nakai, DJ Zinhle and Elaine are just some of the celebs who served some fire content for their followers

Briefly News is giving Mzansi's female musicians an honourable mention as we take a look at the ladies' love day content

Mzansi's female musicians definitely made a lasting impression with their Valentine's Day posts. Whether in a confirmed relationship, a rumoured romance or having a solo date, DJ Zinhle, Boity, Nadia Nakai, Moozlie and Elaine definitely showed up to the party.

Mzansi female musicians showed up and showed out for Valentine's Day. Image: @boity, @nadianakai and @moozlie

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has made a list of some of the memorable posts from this year's Love Day.

1. Boity

Boity Thulo spent the day at her favourite hotel in Cape Town with her boyfriend Anton Jeftha. The two pulled out all of the stops for their first Valentine's Day as a couple.

2. Nadia Nakai

Miss Bragga shared a snap of herself holding a bouquet of roses wrapped in R100 notes. Many followers speculated that the flowers were from her rumoured bae AKA.

3. DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle was smiling from ear to ear as she flaunted her heart-shaped red rose bouquet. The musician was wearing shades from her ERA collection, which The South African reported was exactly what she wanted from Murdah Bongz.

4. Moozlie

Nomuzi dressed up and had a stunning photoshoot as she showed herself some love. The rapper looked drop-dead gorgeous in her sparkling purple number.

5. Elaine

The You'reThe One'hitmaker celebrated her Valentine's Day all the way in Los Angeles, California. Elaine dressed up in a little red dress, capturing the essence of love.

Source: Briefly News