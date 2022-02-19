Bonang Under Fire After Pearl Thusi Strikes Gold, Mzansi Weighs In

Bonang Matheba has come under fire from trolls who constantly compare her to another famous South African, Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi recently celebrated a huge success with her latest film Fistfull of Vengence performing exceptionally well overseas

Social media users took to the internet to react to Pearl's recent success and compare her to Bonang who also travelled to the US

Bonang Matheba has come under fire from social media users after Pearl Thusi strikes gold with her latest project.

Her amazing performance in the Netflix movie Fistful of Vengence has done amazingly well globally.

Bonang caught some flak from trolls online after Pearl Thusi was praised for her success. Photo credit: @Bonang, @PearlThusi

Source: Twitter

As a result, Pearl got a shoutout from none other than the legendary American rapper Queen Latifah.

Now social media users are trolling Bonang saying that her visit to New York was a waste of time compared to Pearl Thusi.

Here is what Mzansi had to say about the situation

@Zinhleputinn:

"But how do you guys know that Bonang didn’t get what she went to America for? Did she share her goals with you before going to America?

Your Ward Councillor doesn’t even know you exist but you are busy here worried about who in America knows Bonang. Nibonaka ezenu izindaba"

@Tyron_bird_:

"Why every time when Pearl Thusi is trending, y'all bring Bonang Matheba upmara Mzansi Alena peace waitsi, or we should blame Twitter's algorithm ."

@ZhyBaby:

"Yes wena Chris, Bonang thought she was big. I remember what she did to Pearl Thusi when she was asked to take a pic of Pearl with Pharrell Williams. LoGogo owuBonang took a pic of a wall. Zyakhala keh manje."

