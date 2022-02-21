Thuso Mbedu just keeps convincing her followers that she really is the girl she thinks she is, rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names

The actress has been busy filming Viola Davis' latest project, The Woman King , with Star Wars actor John Boyega by her side

Thuso shared photos of herself and some of the cast members, leaving Mzansi feeling extra excited to see her give her all in the film

Thuso Mbedu just continues to prove that she has made it to the big time. The actress has shared a series of herself with some of the big stars from The Woman King and her close relationship with the celebs left Mzansi in awe.

Homegrown fans are counting down the days until Thuso's new project is available for viewing.

One of South Africa's greatest exports, Thuso Mbedu, has shared some photos with her fellow castmates from The Woman King as the crew wraps up production. The actress reminded many fans why they are so proud of her.

Mbedu took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos to bid the crew a safe journey out of Mzansi. Thuso posed with Viola Davis, John Boyega,

The photos spread across the internet like wildfire and fans could not hold back their loving opinions of the Mzansi born talent.

@nozipho_mashaba wrote:

"Thuso Mbedu is the girl he thinks she is."

@2meleng tweeted:

"Thuso Mbedu makes me so happy, her wins make me so so happy! Argh."

@heroft said:

"It’s 7 am and I’m thinking about the premiere of The Woman King, thanks to Thuso! It’s going to be amazing! Can’t wait to see all the big names that are gonna be there."

Thuso Mbedu is just the first of many South Africans who will star in The Woman King. News24 reports that Masali Baduza, Seputla Sebogodi, Thando Dhlomo and Makgotso Monyemorathoe will also play a role in Viola Davis' production.

