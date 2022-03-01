Nomakula 'Kuli' Roberts' best friend Nyaniso Bhengu opened up about the person she was and all the good she did for those around her

Bhengu spoke to Briefly News about Kuli's passion for helping minority groups and promoting activism in SA

He also shared ways to keep her legacy alive by pushing her passions forward and continuing the work she was doing

By Lwazi Nongauza - Freelance Journalist

Nomakula 'Kuli' Roberts (49) passed away on 16 December 2021. Until today, Mzansi continues to read, listen to and watch many tributes by her media and entertainment colleagues. Each testimonial tribute reveals one or two things that many of Kuli's fans didn't know and how she lived her life to the fullest by her own rules and standards.

Despite the countless moving tributes, millions of Mzansi showbiz industry fans still don't know Kuli's personal journey outside the entertainment industry - what kept her grounded, her activism background and her earnest wishes for Mzansi and its people.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Kuli Roberts' best friend Nyaniso Bhengu revealed all these aspects and more.

Kuli Roberts' best friend Nyaniso Bhengu opened up about the late star's work and her passion for activism. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

While reflecting on his friendship with Kuli Roberts, Bhengu, as he is known, revealed what the world didn't know about Kuli and what people should do to keep her legacy going.

What the world didn't know about Kuli Roberts

Kuli was known for her career as an actress, but in real life, she never portrayed a person she was not in real life. She personified the phrase, "What you see is what get". According to Bhengu, the world probably didn't know that Kuli was a big giver.

‘’I guess giving was Kuli’s love language. Kuli shared all sorts of gifts for everyone... Those who know me will tell you that my house is full of many gifts that I received from Kuli.

"By the way, Kuli gave presents and offered support to many people she didn’t know. Kuli used to take all sorts of extra goodie bags at events and give them to homeless people. I am sure the world didn’t know that about her.’’

Kuli Roberts' undying passion for activism towards children and minorities

Kuli wasn't always happy with how some sectors of society didn’t prioritise children, people living with albinism, the LGBTQIA+ community and many other minority groups. According to Bhengu, that was one of many reasons Kuli dedicated her time and resources to them.

"Unfortunate isolated incidents and sometimes dominant general child treatment used to really bother Kuli. I believe that is one of many reasons that for years she used to drive awareness about correcting social injustices about those minority groups.

"Many may not know that the decision to change her Twitter was also informed by her children and minorities support activism."

The life lessons Bhengu took from Kuli Roberts

According to Bhengu, Kuli was a relentless and uncompromising philanthropist who was never prepared to be diverted from doing what is right for all human beings.

"Helping the needy and demanding justice for the marginalised was not something Kuli was prepared to compromise. That is why she refused a couple of massive financial offers to commercialise her private charity's focus on activism. I think that is one of many interesting things the world didn’t know about Kuli."

How to keep Kuli Roberts'didn't legacy going

"Many people in the entertainment industry have and continue to describe my late friend as a mother and a strong pillar of strength for many personalities. This was throughout her three decades."

Bhengu was privileged to witness Kuli doing everything to help many other, unknown, ordinary people. According to Bhengu, the simplest way to keep Kuli Roberts' career alive is to take good care of everyone around you.

‘’Nomakula emotionally, financially and psychologically took care of so many people. She was also very vocal about the importance of supporting every soul despite their background and social status. Therefore, I believe that the best thing that we can all do to keep her legacy is to sincerely take care of one another."

Kuli Roberts memorial: Celebrity friends and family pay tribute to late actress

In more news about Kuli, Briefly News previously reported that her friends and family celebrated her life at her memorial service at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. The media personality was celebrated on Wednesday, 16 February.

The late actress' celebrity friends and her fam gathered together to pay tribute to her at the packed venue. The likes of Skhumba, Ringo Madlingozi and her sis and actress, Hlubi Mboya-Arnold, took to the podium to pay tribute to Kuli.

The hashtag #KuliRobertsMemorial topped the trends list on Twitter during her memorial as those in attendance proceeded to share emotional videos and pictures of Kuli from the memorial service.

