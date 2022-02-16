Kuli Roberts Memorial: Celebrity Friends and Family Pay Tribute to Late Actress

Late media personality Kuli Roberts is being celebrated by her family and friends at a memorial service at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg this Wednesday

The bubbly actress' family confirmed in a statement that she passed away last week Wednesday when she suddenly collapsed while busy at work

The likes of radio personality and comedian Skhumba, singer Ringo Madlingozi and other Mzansi entertainers have paid tribute to the late star

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kuli Roberts friends and family are celebrating her life at her memorial service at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. The media personality passed away last week and she's being celebrated this Wednesday, 16 March.

Kuli Roberts is being celebrated at her memorial service in Boksburg. Image: @kuliroberts

Source: Instagram

The late actress' celebrity friends and her fam are gathered together to pay tribute to her at the packed venue. The likes of Skhumba, Ringo Madlingozi and her sis and actress, Hlubi Mboya-Arnold have taken to the podium to pay tribute to Kuli.

The hashtag #KuliRobertsMemorial is topping the trends list on Twitter as those in attendance continue to share videos and pics from the memorial service.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps have also taken to the micro-blogging app to react to Kuli Roberts' memorial.

@Weza_Solange said:

"I don't know how to explain. But Kuli's presence is so felt right now. Am i only one feeling this?"

@joy_zelda wrote:

"May her Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace. I may have never met her personal but she was the sweetest, calm, amazingly to watch as a actress,listen to on the radio. Will always miss and love her."

@ThuliMagubane commented:

"Mixed emotions as I sit at your memorial Kuli. You touched my life & those of many others. I am reminded when I sent you a message last year that someone was saying you died. In typical Kuli style, the response was spicy! Rest easy sis."

@PulengMo added:

"On MacG's podcast Kuli told her story about a time she ran into her ex-hubby and he could not recognise her LOL I could not BELIEVE she'd tell such a story I laughed so so hard #KuliRobertsMemorial the woman was REAL."

SA celebs share touching tributes to late Kuli Roberts

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs joined scores of people who reacted to the passing of media personality Kuli Roberts. The star passed away on Wednesday night, according to her family statement.

The actress died in Johannesburg, it has been confirmed. She left behind her two children and grandchildren, according to the statement.

Kuli's peers in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to share their heartfelt tributes and condolences to her fam and friends. The #RIPKuliRoberts is currently trending high on social media as celebs, media personas and her fans say goodbye to the bubbly journo.

Source: Briefly News