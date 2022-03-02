Nomzamo Mbatha is making an extra effort to spread love and positivity all around her timeline during such hard times

The actress is well aware that the majority of the country is feeling pretty shaken up after the death of Riky Rick

Nomzamo is making sure that mental health is taken care of and that her followers have some semblance of hope insight

Nomzamo Mbatha is sprinkling a little positivity one affirmation at a time. The former Isibaya actress has taken to social media to share some encouraging words for her fans to hold on to. The media personality is aware of how far a little hope can go in such times.

Nomzamo Mbatha becomes a beacon of hope for her followers on social media. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Coming 2 America actress Nomzamo Mbatha will not be neglecting the need for positivity in a world that is trying so hard to get by. The international star has provided her followers with some hopeful words.

Mbatha took to her Instagram to share a series of smiling photos with some words of affirmation edited on. Realising the needs of her followers, she wrote:

"Here to deliver some special cards with small and mighty reminders. Pick one."

Nomzamo's followers absolutely appreciated her kind reminders and took to the comment section to let her know.

@mar.tah.bela wrote:

"Love, love, love it! Thank you Nomzamo."

@mbalimji said:

"Frame 3 for sis, thanks for reminding me, I needed those kind of words today..thank u and God bless u Zamo."

@vincencia716 commented:

"You always. You are such an amazing human being."

@bonolo_oa wrote:

"I decree and declare my miracle season, God does also bless you exceedingly and abundantly coz thus you are an inspiration unto me."

Nomzamo has always been a giver of hope. Global Citizen reported that the actress donated R1 million through her Lighthouse Foundation, to help South African children pay for their schooling fees.

“The future is bright”: Nomzamo Mbatha reaches out and helps students in need of funding

Briefly News reported that over the past couple of years, actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been a saving grace for many South African students who wish to pursue a tertiary education but do not have the means. It has become time again for The Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation to reach out and help those in need.

Nomzamo took to social media to announce that 2022 bursary entries have opened. The humanitarian urged everyone who feels they could benefit from the initiative not to be discouraged by the number of entries and apply.

The foundation aims to help those with university debt, anyone facing financial exclusion, matriculants who need money to go to varsity and all those seeking to complete post-graduate qualifications, reports youthvilliage.

