Pearl Thusi has reached out to Thuso Mbedu to let her know that her wins will forever she shared with the whole of South Africa

The Mzansi born actress turned international superstar has been on a winning streak after scooping up yet another award for her role in The Underground Railroad

The Queen Sono star thanked Thuso for continuously shinning and bringing positive news to Mzansi's entertainment industry just when they needed it

Thuso Mbedu has been waving the South African flag high and proudly as she continues to bag award after award for her role as Cora in The Underground Railroad. Pearl Thusi took some time to let the actress know just how much her wins mean to the country.

Pearl Thusi is a girls girl and in the true spirit of International Women's Month, the actress is showing Thuso Mbedu some major love.

Pearl was beaming with pride after hearing that Mbedu has bagged yet another international award. As someone who is also shinning abroad, Pearl made sure that Thuso knew just how much her wins mean to Mzansi.

TimesLIVE reported that Thusi replied to Thuso's Twitter post thanking all of her followers for their ongoing support as she ventures into international waters. Pearl wrote:

"It’s our pleasure. We feel like we all won. Thank you for much needed good news after the month we’ve had."

SowetanLIVE reported that Thuso was awarded Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series at the 37th annual Spirit Awards, held in Santa Monica, California.

