Thuso Mbedu's rising international success has caused many to start comparing her career to Natasha Thahane's acting career

Natasha raised many suspicions when she admitted to getting government funding of R1 million to help her study at the New York Film Academy

Social media users are showing no remorse as they ask the actress if she used the corruption funded money only to shine on social media

South African social media users are showing no kindness as they bring up Natasha Thahane's tuition scandal. The conversation was sparked by Thuso Mbedu's continuous success in international spaces. Many feel Thahane wasted an opportunity funded by corruption.

Thuso Mbedu's success has sparked a comparison debate between her and Natasha Thahane. Image: Getty Images and @natasha_thahane

Thuso Mbedu has been making Mzansi beyond proud as she continues to bag award after award for her international role as Cora in The Underground Railroad. Mbedu's global fame has caused many to start questioning Natasha Thahane all over again.

As Thuso trends on Twitter, Natasha's name trails right behind her. Netizens have been reminded of the media personality's involvement in state fund corruption when the Department of Arts and Culture gave Natasha R1 million to study abroad.

IOL reported that Thahane's agreement with the ministers was that she would do her part in the Mzansi acting spaces to show that her studies at the New York Film Academy were fruitful. People have held on to those words as they begin comparing her work to that of Mbedu's.

@ChrisExcel wrote:

"Thuso Mbedu's achievements will forever remind us of how the state wasted 1 Millionaire funding someone to master the art of doing Steers Adverts and Tik-Tok."

@Thembisile_Q said:

"Celebrate Thuso without dragging Natasha, please. All of you have a problem with people who "benefit from corruption" until you're on the receiving end sanudika. Y'all are clouding Thuso's victory with this nonsense. Nibadala."

@JanVanPotgieter tweeted:

"Natasha benefited from corruption and that's a fact. We won't ignore that fact because she's pretty. Thuso Mbedu's success reminds us that there are far better talented artists in SA who can't call some random politician and say "mama I need funding" We will address this monthly!"

