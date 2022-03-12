The family of Tumi Mooi, commonly known as DJ Dimplez, held a private funeral service for the hip hop music producer

Friends and family spoke openly about the decision to cut off his life-support at the hospital where he was admitted

Dimplez's fans expressed that the family's decision to take him off life-support shouldn't have come as early as it did

The family of DJ Dimplez, whose real name is Tumi Mooi, could not say enough about the depth to which the entertainer's death leaves a void in their lives.

A private funeral service to bid the hip hop DJ farewell was held on Friday, with his relatives and friends talking candidly about the last few moments of his life after he died last week Sunday. Dimplez's cousin, David Mooi, detailed the events after the former was taken to the hospital.

"When the family arrived at the hospital on Friday after he was admitted, they noticed that he wasn't able to talk due to his condition. We were then told that Tumi was brain dead and that nothing could be done for him. When a person is like that, you begin to understand God has made a call," David said.

Dimplez's friend and industry peer Kagiso Mabelane, commonly known as DJ Milkshake, said he and a group of several other entertainers who waited for an update outside the hospital struggled to accept he wouldn't wake up after they got the news, TimesLIVE reported.

"Tumi became a brother to me... To illustrate how strong-willed and selfless he was, there were about six or seven of us waiting outside the hospital," recalled Milkshake, who was standing next to DJ Speedsta when the news of the decision to switch off Dimplez's life-support reached them.

"A friend who was inside the hospital ward when he died said D's life-support was [terminated] at about 12.45 pm. So, Speedsta checked the time and said, 'No, but Shake, it's only 2.10 pm. I mean, the guy is just napping. He's going to wake up now."

Dimplez's nephew, Seschaba Mooi, recalled a funny moment where he told the DJ he was a great grandfather, joking that he never wanted to get old, The Citizen reported.

"He treated his friends like very important people. Every person had a special place in his heart," Seschaba said, pleading for people not to forget Dimplez's legacy and to continue embracing his music and hip hop music event, Pop Bottles.

Mzansi laments 'pre-mature' termination

Fans and followers of the late entertainer headed online in their numbers to pay their respects. Some social media users expressed that Dimplez's life-support should have been kept on slightly longer.

@Beatrix MmaBless Mthombeni wrote:

"Haaaai, at least give him a week nyana before switching off the machine. One day nje you switch off the machine? So unfair."

@Tebogo King Zality Matlape II said:

"I went through this last year when my cousin was assaulted by his friend. When the brain stem is dead there's actually nothing they can do."

@Thembekile Mathopo Shongwe added:

"We have been through this as a family, and I must say, [it is] the most painful and unbearable situation. May God comfort them."

DJ Dimplez trends as hip hop entertainer dies

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that South Africa once again learnt with shock of the passing of another entertainer following the news that DJ Dimplez had died on Sunday, 6 March.

Dimplez was among the many celebs who turned up at the memorial service of rapper Riky Rick, who died from suicide at his home in Johannesburg on 23 February.

Their passing comes on the heels of the shooting death of DJ Citi Lyts, who was gunned down in Soweto earlier in February and laid to rest two weeks ago. Among an extensive catalogue, Dimplez retuned hit songs such as Amantombazane Remix, a club banger that, among others, featured Riky's rap abilities.

