Sizwe Dhlomo says he is not bothered by veteran radio presenter Tbo Touch's return to drive-time radio

Sizwe's response comes after fans raised concerns that Tbo Touch's return to Metro FM will clash with Sizwe's Kaya FM slot, and he might lose listeners

Dhlomo said he is don't scared of the competition, and as far as he is concerned, his show is doing very well

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo recently took to Twitter to assure his fans that he is not bothered by veteran radio presenter Tbo Touch's return to drive-time radio.

Sizwe Dhlomo says Tbo Touch's return to radio does not bother him. Image: @sizwedhlomo

TimesLIVE reports that fans asked the Kaya 959 presenter whether he was bothered by Tbo Touch's return to Metro FM.

According to the publication, one asked Sizwe if he was not scared of the real competition that was coming. He tweeted:

"Eyo @SizweDhlomo, Tbo Touch's return to Metro FM 3 pm-6 pm slot doesn't give you June-July because the real competition is coming, battle of the drive shows."

The radio presenter responded to the Twitter user, saying that he is not bothered by others. He also assured them that his show will still rock.

He tweeted: "I'm not bothered by anyone if I'm being honest. I just do my thing & let others do them. ‍♂️ My show rocks, that's all I care about."

Tbo Touch gears up for his return to Metro FM after 6 years, visits studio before his official comeback

Tbo Touch can't wait to start making his debut on Metro FM. The radio presenter is making his return to the national radio station after six years.

The star took to social media to share that he visited the SABC station to test the mic before his official return on 1 April. The veteran DJ sat on the same chair he last used six years back.

Taking to Instagram, The Touch Down with Tbo Touch host posted a snap of himself sitting behind the broadcasting desk at Metro. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned the pic.

"Just testing mic. Check mic, check. Testing 1, 2, 3. April 1 your boy is in the building."

