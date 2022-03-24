South African actress Bonnie Mbuli has shared her experience with local men when they spot the beads she wears around her waist

The former television presenter made the comments after another social media user revealed that she uses the body accessory to evade harassment from men

Mbuli, however, seemed unbothered by the name-calling she gets, saying these people are "God's first pancakes"

Former Afternoon Express presenter Bonnie Mbuli has opened up on her bad experience with South African men. The actress said she has been called a witch each time men get a glimpse of her waist beads.

Bonnie Mbuli has revealed that she has been accused of witchcraft for wearing waist beads. Image: @bonniembuli

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, Mbuli made these sentiments when she responded to a follower who revealed that she uses the body accessory as her shield against bullies.

The publication reports that the Twitter user said she wears her waist beads visible so that South African men will assume she is a sangoma and not harass her.

Mbuli responded to the post by sharing her own experience with South African men and the waist beads. She said she gets called names each time she posts a picture with them visible. She wrote:

"I’ve worn waist beads for the past couple of years and when I post with them visible, SA men are always the first to call it witchcraft, now I’m remembering the hun who called them “God's first pancakes.”

