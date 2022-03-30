Jim Carrey has reacted to the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars and he's not taking Will's side on the matter

The actor shared that he would have sued Will for millions of dollars if he was Chris because the clip of the drama will be online forever

The superstar also accused Hollywood of being "spineless" after the A-listers gave Will a standing ovation when he was on stage to collect his award

Jim Carrey has shared his views on the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars. Jim has made it clear that he would have filed for a lawsuit if the King Richard star slapped him live on TV.

Jim Carrey has shared his two cents on the Will Smith and Chis Rock Oscars slap. Image: @jimcarreyhere, @willsmith, @chrisrock

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, the funny man shared that he was "sickened" by the standing ovation Hollywood gave Will when he received his award. He did not mince his words when he slammed superstars who clapped for Will when he bagged the award for his role in King Richard.

"Hollywood is spineless," Jim adds.

The Shade Room reports that Jim made the comment during his chat with CBS Mornings. The publication added that Jim shared that he would have sued Will for millions of dollars because "that video is gonna be there forever".

Peeps took to the outlet's comment section and shared mixed reactions to Jim's views on the matter.

tia_becca_ said:

"The claps weren’t for the slap… The claps were for his accomplishment. His peers are allowed to be proud of his recent body of work tf. They can separate the man from the mistake. This sounds like a hint of jealousy. I Love you though, Jim."

hg_locks wrote:

"No disrespect... But Jim Carrey seems like the type to sue... Chris Rock cut a lil different. He understand the game he’s in and playing."

muva3828 commented:

"One thing for sure, Jim always speaks his mind."

jess4bent said:

"This is not your fight Jim. Next caller."

loganrnb commented:

"I agree with Jim. If you smack me on national TV in front of millions of people you’re going to pay for it. Chris Rock is going to have to live with this meme for the rest of his life. That’s embarrassing."

talecia_rn said:

"Exactly because Chris Rock was physically assaulted on national TV and people excusing it. Jim is RIGHT."

thehouseofnori added:

"This is between CHRIS and Will to work out. I get it they are celebrities but they are also people with emotions and feelings, this is their business. We all just happen to witness it."

Will Smith and Chris Rock trend after Oscars slap

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith and Chris Rock are topping the trends list following their Oscars drama. Chris made a nasty joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and he didn't like it at all.

The Hollywood superstar got up and slapped the US comedian live on stage. He then told him:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

After the slap, a surprised Chris, said:

"That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident. They shared mixed views to the drama.

