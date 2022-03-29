Hollywood actor Will Smith has offered an apology to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars

He indicated that the comedian's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett did not sit well with him, so he acted out of emotion

Smith also apologised to the Academy, the producers of the show, event attendees and his fans across the world

Things were going well at the Oscar Awards on Sunday until comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett's bald head, which did not go down well with her husband Will Smith.

Will Smith has admitted that he acted out of emotion over the joke Chris made about his wife Jada. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What had seemed like a light moment spilt out of control when Will majestically walked up from his seat, stepped up the podium and smacked Chris in the face. After taking back his seat, he shouted at the comedian to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Given the manner in which Chris laughed off the hot slap, many were left wondering whether the stunt was choreographed or spur-of-the-moment.

Will Smith comes out to apologise and denounce violence

A day after the story went viral across the world, Will has come out to denounce violence in all its forms as poisonous and destructive, IOL reports.

In a statement on social media, the I am Legend star condemned his own behaviour at the previous night’s Academy Awards, terming it as unacceptable and inexcusable.

He explained that as much as jokes at his expense are a part of the job, a joke about his wife's medical condition was too much to bear, making him react emotionally. He said:

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he regretted.

Will added that there is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

Work in progress

According to Channel24, Will also reached out to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. The heartfelt apology was also directed at the Williams family and his King Richard family.

"I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he concluded, adding that he is a work in progress.

Will and Jada have in the recent past had marriage problems after the latter openly revealed that she got into a romantic entanglement with a younger man.

