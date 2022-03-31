South Africans were outraged by the harsh sentence that was given to Sibongile Mani, a former student who mistakenly received some funds

Sibongile spent more than R800 000 of the R14 million NSFAS mistakenly sent to her bank account, and the court found her guilty of theft, sentencing her to five years in prison

Celebrities also took to social media to react to the news; Bontle Modiselle, Ntsiki Mazwai and Siv Ngesi slammed the country's justice system

Sibongile Mani's five-year sentence has angered Mzansi. The former Walter Sisulu student was found guilty of theft after spending over R800 000 of the R14 million National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) money mistakenly sent to her bank account in 2017.

Siv Ngesi, Ntsiki Mazwai and Bontle Modiselle are some of the celebrities who have shared their thoughts on Sibongile Mani's sentencing. Image: @bontle.modiselle, @sivngesi and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Social media has been divided after Mani's sentencing. Many are saying that the young woman does not deserve such a harsh punishment.

Prolific actor Siv Ngesi took to social media pages to share his views on the matter. He said government officials and those from wealthy backgrounds get away with far worse than that, TimesLIVE reports. He wrote:

"If this young lady was a government official or had rich parents, she would have never ended up in jail! Murders and rapists get less time! This isn't me saying she isn't wrong and shouldn't be punished."

Outspoken poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai also had a lot to say about the Sibongile Mani issue. She accused the courts of racism in a series of tweets.

"There is no justice system in South Africa. Let's stop respecting it. Judges are f#*king insane or bought. These judgements don't make sense lately."

Dancer and singer Bontle Modiselle also lambasted the justice system for the "uncalled for" sentence. She took to Twitter to air her grievances. She wrote:

"5 years imprisonment for Sibongile Mani is totally uncalled-for!!!"

