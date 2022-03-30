Mzansi social media users, who are outraged by Sibongile Mani's sentencing, want Natasha Thahane to be investigated for receiving government funding "illegally"

The Blood & Water actress revealed a while back that she got R1 million from the Department of Arts and Culture after she personally called Baleka Mbete

Sibongile spent more than R800 000 of the R14 million NSFAS mistakenly sent to her bank account and the court found her guilty of theft

Natasha Thahane is trending on social media following Sibongile Mani's sentencing. The student was given a five-year jail term after she spent more than R800 000 of the R14 million NSFAS money mistakenly sent to her bank account in 2017.

Mzansi social media users want Natasha to also be investigated after she shared that Baleka Mbete helped her get a R1 million grant to study acting at the New York Film Academy.

eNCA reports that Sibongile was found guilty of theft. Peeps took to Twitter to share that Natasha must also face the law for the way she allegedly unlawfully received the R1 million from Mbete and the Department of Arts and Culture.

@ZiieRadebe wrote:

"Okay cool. Now investigate Natasha, Baleka and the Department of Arts & Culture."

@JanVanPotgieter commented:

"I think Afriforum should now investigate how Natasha got that R1m+."

@BafanaSurprise wrote:

"Prison is for the least privileged right? The likes of Natasha aren't suppose to face imprisonment, they deserve soft life even after being the beneficiaries of connections! It's always saddening to see the innocent ones facing prosecution!"

@Gondo_tshepo said:

"Dear students, please before you chow that monthly allowance from NSFAS.. Please ensure if it wasn't 'mistakenly' sent into your account. Otherwise you might be sentenced to 5years in jail for theft."

@SakhileGeneral commented:

"Wrong people are getting arrested, imagine Sibongile Mani received the R800k mistakenly. If it was mistakenly, where was the R800k going to? And who sent it? South Africa is useless. Natasha was given ama Million but no one investigated that because she's popular."

@zig_070 added:

"Natasha should just pay back the money, that’s it."

Natasha Thahane spills the tea about her R1 million grant from Baleka Mbete

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Natasha Thahane trended on Twitter after she revealed that Baleka Mbete helped her out big time.

She was a guest on MacG's Podcast & Chill where she said that she'd reached out to Mbete to help her with her finances at the New York Film Academy. Being the granddaughter of Desmond Tutu helped her secure over R1 million from the department of arts.

This was after Mbete allegedly contacted the department to facilitate the funds. Natasha took to social media in response to the backlash and explained that she had applied for funding but no one had responded until the New York Film Academy contacted the department.

