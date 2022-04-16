The Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating and break up rumours have finally been put to rest after almost breaking the internet

Someone close to the couple has spoken to a news publication and says none of the rumours are true

Some social media users have also done some sleuthing and also came to the conclusion that there is no way the couple has broken up

The internet has been having a total meltdown since the rumours about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship ending started circulating.

The pair has been trending since Thursday after a few Twitter accounts claimed that Rihanna dumped her beau after she caught him cheating with Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi.

A close source to Riri and A$AP Rocky says the couple is still together. Images: @badgalriri & @rihannaofficilal

According to TMZ, a close source to the couple says the rumours are completely untrue and the couple who is expecting their first child together is still together.

The source told the publication that all the allegations about the cheating and break up are completely untrue and the couple is fine.

Twitter users dispel cheating rumours

Some people on social media did not buy into the cheating claims either. One user called @Munzenrieder noted that the cheating rumours claimed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke up on 1 April, however, the pair were pictured together a few days after the supposed break up.

The post reads:

"The story is that Rihanna broke up with A$AP Rocky at Craig's on April 1st? Ok, here's a photo of them together on April 6th, and here's a photo of Amina Muaddi and her boyfriend, French comedian Fary Lopes, from April 8th. Anyway."

Social media users add their input on the cheating rumours

@imnotjal said:

"The person who spread that fake rumour should get sued."

@Blulack_u said:

"Fact that people started throwing shades at Rocky despite not knowing the true story says a lot about how society views the MALE CHILD. But it's alright. Lol, I knew this was fake."

Rihanna hits billionaire status, becomes world’s richest female musician

Briefly News previously reported that Robyn Rihanna Fenty is officially a billionaire and the richest female musician on the planet. The singer and business mogul launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and it has cemented her position among the wealthiest in the world.

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth a staggering $1.7 billion. Rihanna comes just second to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

It’s not Riri’s music that has resulted in her amassed fortune, the bulk of her billions come from Fenty Beauty. According to the publication, Rihanna owns 50% of the highly-successful brand. The other half is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH - run by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second-richest person.

