South African media personality Minnie Dlamini is set to host the second edition of Standard Bank's Joburg Polo In The Park next week on Saturday

The opulent event is set to take place in Steyn City again and this year's theme is Splendour and will offer attendees premium alcohol, a three-course meal and live music

Minnie Dlamini shared the news on her social media platforms and Mzansi peeps flooded her comment section to congratulate her

Luxury event, Joburg Polo In The Park is returning for its second edition at the grandeur residential estate Steyn City next weekend. African Deluxe Company announced today that South African media personality Minnie Dlamini will be the official host. The opulent event always has a theme and this year is no different as the theme will be Splendour which aims to showcase all things bright, colourful, and grand.

Minnie Dlamini has announced that she will be hosting the Joburg Polo In The Park. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The event will also see many South African celebrities and successful business individuals attending who will be serving fashionable red carpet looks. Joburg Polo is designed to not only offer attendees an experience to watch the Polo sport but also offer fine dining 3 course meals, premium alcohol as well as live music. Minnie Dlamini took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans:

"Just in. I’m the official host of this year’s @joburgpolointhepark. Tickets are available now, so let’s go to the polo. #sbjpolointhepark"

The Africa Deluxe Company’s frontman and executive producer of the event Ben Moseme said the event is about lifestyle and fashion that accompanies the sport of kings and that they are excited to have Minnie as their host who is a true reflection of South African excellence in Media.

"Having hosted a hugely successful 2019 edition of this prestigious polo affair, we remain passionate about the African continent and plan to continue showcasing what our country has to offer to the rest of the world. We are particularly excited to have Minnie Dlamini join the Joburg Polo in the Park family as she is the perfect fit for this exclusive Polo celebration, and a true reflection of South African excellence in Media.”

South African celebrities and fans of the Minnie flooded her post to congratulate her with YFM drive host @khutsotheledi saying:

"Halalaaaaaaaa"

PR Director @hypress said:

"Yaaaaaaas Minnie"

Legendary singer @unathi.co said:

"YHHHHEEEESSSSS Minnz"

@jbee_forest said:

"Get that bag Minnie"

@bongani_msh said:

"BOOOOOOKEED AND BUSSSSSSY"

@miss____sue added:

"Work mama Work"

