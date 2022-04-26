Kelly Khumalo is enjoying the simpler pleasures even through the storm of her late boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

The singer headed online to share a few snaps from a playful lunch date she shared with her daughter, Thingo and the two baked cakes together

Mzansi took to the comments section, complimenting Khumalo for staying in good spirits even through all the drama

Singer Kelly Khumalo is living out loud and proud despite all the drama that just seems to follow her. In the midst of the murder trial of her late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, Khumalo decided to treat her daughter to a day of baking and sweet treats.

Kelly Khumalo is enjoying the simpler pleasures with her daughter. Images: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Empini hitmaker took to social media to share their pictures from the adorable brunch date. Thingo, aged 8, smiles happily as she poses alongside her mom. It seems a little sun gets into her eyes as she squints for the camera.

Mzansi took to the comments section, showing major love for the singer. Many peeps commended Kelly Khumalo for continuing to enjoy her life and protect her peace despite all the commotion.

Check out some of the comments below:

tsotsoamplified teased the singer:

"Ncooooo my beautiful makoti, 1 extra cow for knowing how to bake."

kymmandizvidza said:

"Like father, like daughter."

samshenge said:

"Ayibow iyafana ngane nobabawayo, you doing such a good job Kelly."

lonalove_ketsiwe said:

"I am soo glad I never doubted you. People that doubted you are about to get the biggest shock of their lives."

