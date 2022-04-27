Police have released all files in the ongoing investigation of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death on the set of Rust

Actor Alec Baldwin, who was dressed as a cowboy for the movie scene, can be seen holding the prop gun believed to have killed Hutchins

According to various reports, the investigation remains open Baldwin could still be charged over the death of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins

New videos showing the before and after of the shooting scene at the Rust movie set have been released to the public by the police. The videos released show police officers and first responders rushing to the incident scene.

Video of Alec Baldwin's first interview after shooting and killing Halyna Hutchins has been released by the police.

Source: Getty Images

Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of a movie titled Rust. According to police reports, the actor claimed that he did not know that the gun had live bullets.

The Guardian reports that the newly released footage shows the police interviewing Baldwin and other crew members shortly after Hutchins had been airlifted from the scene. The actor claims that someone had put the bullet in the prop gun. He said:

"Somebody put a live round in the gun. If that’s a bullet that was pulled out of his shoulder, then someone loaded a live round into the gun I was holding. I rehearsed with a hot gun. It was supposed to be cold, or empty, this is the most horrifying thing I’ve ever heard in my life."

According to the BBC, a police spokesperson said the investigation of the case had not been completed. However, the publication also noted that once all evidence, including firearms forensics, fingerprint analysis, a report from the medical examiner and examination of Mr Baldwin's phone data have all been examined, Baldwin may face criminal charges. The spokesperson said:

"Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff's office, we will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe District Attorney for review."

