Umlando star Pholoso Masombuka who is popularly known by his stage name Toss has announced that he will be taking a short break from the limelight

He said he is taking the much-needed break to deal with some personal and mental issues that have been affecting him

Toss made headlines recently when he posted a video of himself weeping uncontrollably alongside a caption that said 'I need love right now'

Popular South African singer Pholoso Masombuka also known by his stage name Toss has announced that he will be taking a break from the public eye to focus on himself.

Toss has announced that he is taking a hiatus from the public eye to deal with some personal issues. Image: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

The Umlando hitmaker made headlines recently when he posted a video of himself weeping uncontrollably on his Instagram stories. The star did not disclose why he was crying but he wrote a caption that read:

"I need love right now."

According to TimesLIVE, Toss is taking the much-needed break to focus on his mental health and also to deal with some personal issues. He said:

“Have a few things to sort out personally so ngizoba off for is’khathi. My mental health iza k’qala bafwethu."

The singer also apologised to his fans and promoters for any inconveniences caused by his decision. However, he assured them that he will be back a better person. He added:

"Hade for any inconveniences to ama promoter and nabantu who want to cav me rock. I’ll be back to operate with you guys soon. For now ithi ngiyo thola usizo."

