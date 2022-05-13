Internationally-acclaimed actress Connie Chiume spoke on mental health in light of actor Siyabonga Zubane's passing on 7 May 2022

Connie Chiume attended Siyabonga Zubane's memorial and shared her own amazing story about dealing with mental health

The actress says that the entertainment industry is facing a crisis caused by poor support for mental wellness amongst performers

Connie Chiume has been active in Mzansi's entertainment industry for over four decades. Her immense experience makes her an expert in the industry's inner workings.

The late Siyabonga Zubane, who took his own life, had a memorial that the actress attended. At the memorial, Connie said much needs to be done to take care of entertainers' mental health.

Connie Chiume spoke at Siyabonga Zubane's memorial, saying much needs to be done to protect entertainers' mental health. Image: Instagram/@conniechiume/@siyabonga_ndlondlozubane

Connie Chiume has struggled with suicide

According to TimesLIVE, Connie Chiume got emotional during her speech at Siyabonga's memorial. She described the late actor as a "young talent" whom she wanted to see go much further in life.

The veteran actor then opened up about her own struggles, saying:

"My own daughter died. I became suicidal. I couldn't speak, even the people I stayed with at home didn't know that I was suicidal. So when things like this happen I understand and I know."

Connie then says that her faith in God helped to get through suicidal thoughts.

At Siya's memorial, she directly addressed the Department of Culture, asking them to do something about the alarming suicide rate in the industry.

Connie Chiume is worried bout suicide rates

Siyabonga, who played Sdu on Gomora, shocked the nation with his passing. His death hit close to home for Connie, who initially expressed her heartbreak on Instagram, asking:

"What is happening to our children?"

Many felt the pain, with Somizi Mhlongo commenting:

"I don't know him but my heart is aching, Lord please take the wheel."

Connie's fans also agreed that there is an alarming rate of death in the industry.

@nyiko_nobela commented:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace and I pray that God intervenes because this is heart breaking,we can't live like this."

dr_lloyd_mapunga said:

"Sad generation, painful."

@carrieliz.mol added:

"We are losing so many young people. This hurts. RIP Siyabonga."

Riky Rick's suicide sparks mental health conversation on Twitter

In related news, Briefly News reported that Actress Pearl Thusi is among the many Mzansi celebs expressing their heartache and shock over rapper Riky Rick's passing.

Riky's passing has reignited discussions around mental health and the role social media plays in exacerbating the psycho-social ill.

Pearl Thusi took the time to inspire genuine conversations among her fans and followers, and her latest post ensures that there is no ambiguity in what is being asked of them.

The actress tweeted:

"Are you OK? Be honest."

The short but deliberate tweet sparked a lot of responses as Mzansi answered the call by flooding the presenter's mentions. The stories about people's struggles were plentiful, painting a sombre picture of the reality of depression and anxiety.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

