Gigi Lamayne is shooting for the stars and says she wants to be cast in the next Black Panther franchise

Tweeps give the rapper a thumbs-up after sharing her dream of joining Marvel's blockbuster franchise, believing she has what it takes 100%

Gigi went on a special date with social media influencer Mr Smeg and Black Twitter gave them full support and attention

Gigi Lamayne is one of the most successful female rappers in South Africa, but it seems she is ready to take over the big screen. In a recent social media post, she stated that she wants to join the Black Panther franchise, and tweeps rallied the rapper to claim her spot.

Gigi Lamayne is ready to add 'actor' to her already lengthy resumé. The rapper wants to be cast in 'Black Panther'. Photo: @gigi_lamayne/Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

This year, it seems Gigi has set her sights on international domination. Already having clinched a massive partnership deal with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Africa, she now wants to move to the big screen.

The rapper shared her picture on social media, displaying all kinds of ethereal beauty, and captioned it:

"I wanna be cast for the next Black Panther."

While some Tweeps appeared to be shutting down her dream, others gave her a huge thumbs-up.

@LungiYou replied:

"Gigi, if you are being nominated for any award, please let us know now so that we can vote for you, my love."

@NgcetheN also wished the rapper all the best.

"From your mouth to God’s ears! In Jesus' name, Amen… it’s done…"

@MrMalulekeSir told her that anything is possible.

"It's very much possible and achievable, ausi. Just practice the law of attraction and you will be set."

Gigi Lamayne goes on date with social media influencer Mr Smeg

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that , real name Michael Bucwa. The influencer took to his favourite social media app to shoot his shot and he did not miss.

Tweeps took to the micro-blogging app to congratulate Mr Smeg on bagging yet another date with a celeb hun.

