Rapper Toya Delazy and her wife Allison have celebrated the birth of their daughter. Delazy, whose real name is Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi, is the granddaughter of the founder of the IFP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Toya Delazy and her wife celebrated the birth of their daughter. Photo credit: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

She wrote on her Facebook page that her wife and daughter are doing fine after the birth. She celebrated the fact that her family had grown and that she was the mother to a beautiful baby girl.

The couple had announced that they were expecting a baby back in February and thanked the universe for giving them an opportunity to become parents.

Buthelezi, 93, was over the moon at the news that he had become a great-grandfather.

Social media users took to Facebook to react to the news that Delazy and Allison were parents

Tulla Eckhart:

"Congrats Toya Delazy and your wife on your bundle of joy! Can’t wait to hear the songs you will write for her and with her!"

Mamello Mosa Legetla:

"Congratulations to u n wifey...welcome to motherhood mom, Toya I hope u ready for sleepless nytbut they are all worth it... I'm happy for you."

Nhla Edith:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! May the lord bless you and your family, A beautiful gift indeed."

Lelah Sidini:

"My womb is jumping up and down aaaaah this is so sweetMay the Lord namanyange bless your family. Congratulations ."

