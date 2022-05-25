Will Smith is in the headlines again after his vulnerable interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

The actor had a rap career before his movie success, and Will Smith talked to David Letterman about how it felt when people used to call him a "soft" rapper

Will Smith opened up about the reason why he never gave in to pressure and kept his rap music clean and family-friendly

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

On the latest episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Will Smith's appearance has had tongues wagging about the actor's vulnerable confessions.

Will Smith recently shared his thoughts on being called a "soft" rapper during his music career. Image: Getty Images/Harry Langdon

Source: Getty Images

The audience is fascinated as the episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has offered us insight into how Will Smith's mind works.

Will Smith hated being called a 'soft' rapper

TheShadeRoom shared Will's feelings about being called a soft rapper in the 90s. Talking to David Letterman in an interview, Will Smith said that he created music that was meant to be fun and filled with comedic punchlines. He thinks that his rap style was unique at the time, but he admitted that he did not appreciate being called "soft". Will said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"It was always that I was soft. I hated that, being called soft."

Will Smith shared an endearing reason why he never swore in his music. The actor said his grandmother told them that he does not need to be vulgar to stand out. His grandmother gave him this advice when he started his rap career.

Will Smith's fans found his music genuine

TheShadeRoom shared Will Smith's thoughts on swearing in rap, and many of his supporters agreed.

@virgo.museum commented:

"Just because he doesn’t curse doesn’t make him soft."

@natttt.nguyen wrote:

"I actually thought he made good music. I mean his songs are big hits till this day."

Some thought that Will's music showed his genuine personality.

@kittyb22 commented:

"The crazy thing is half of these rappers are soft and fake but yet he got mocked for being his self."

@picmerollin610 added:

"I respect him he wasn't out acting like something that he wasn't like a lot of these dudes capping."

Will Smith says he fears being a coward, saw himself lose it all on drug trip

Briefly News previously reported that Will Smith appears in Season 4, Episode 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, hosted by the iconic David Letterman. Viewers had assumed that the episode would include Will Smith addressing his decision to slap comedian Chris Rock. Will Smith also took an Oscar home the same night.

Daily Mail reported that the interview was held before the Oscars, but fans were still riveted as Will Smith said he had envisioned his career spiralling during a drug trip.

Source: Briefly News