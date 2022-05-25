AKA has been in the headlines following his announcement that he will be starting his own alcohol brand

The rapper, also affectionately called Supa Mega, gave fans a sneak peek into what's coming with his latest post celebrating the development of his new venture

AKA's supporters were excited about the clue as they speculated about what is coming from the beloved Supa Mega

AKA means business following his big announcement about an upcoming spirit brand that he says he will own under his own name.

AKA hints at the beginning stages of his new brand that he said will be coming soon.

Source: Getty Images

The rapper's fans are excited as the product would mean directly supporting AKA.

AKA hints new spirit brand is in the works already

The rapper modelled what appears to be spirit samples in a picturesque shot overlooking a lush wine estate.

AKA's tweet hinted that these were the first steps to developing his product. The rapper took to his Twitter true to celebrate the official start of his new journey.

AKA's picture tells fans that he is involved in product development to ensure that the products reflect the rapper.

AKA's new brand has fans excited

Fans are looking forward to the drop, especially after AKA announced his upcoming spirit brand with Cruz Vodka.

AKA's fans were impressed by his determination to get things rolling already.

Fans were happy that the pictures show that AKA has immersed himself in the production process.

@NdumisoYengwa commented:

"Lalela, AKA does everything properly mfwethu. We are about to drink alcohol that's from the heart."

@wise30152072 agreed, adding:

"Being part of the branding, tasting, manufacturing, marketing and designing. Take us through the whole process Mega."

@Weed___7 tweeted:

"Looking forward to tha Bottle design !"

@WonderMahlobo commented:

"Good luck king. Can't wait to support."

