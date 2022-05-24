Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, is one of Cruz Vodka's most influential brand ambassadors as the rapper depicts the company's brand identity

AKA announced that he will be growing with Cruz Vodka as he now has more of his own business interests in mind

The rapper, who fans also dubbed Supa Mega, seems to have ambitions in the spirit making industry, joining many other entertainers with their alcohol brands

Entertainers owning their alcohol brands seems to be the move. AKA appears to be ready to join the ranks of celebrities with their own brands.

AKA announced that he will no longer just be a brand ambassador of Cruz but the owner of his own line of spirits. Image: Instagram/@akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega is getting ready to make new waves when he shared his latest announcement.

AKA is growing together with major SA brand

On his Instgram, AKA officially declared that he will be creating his brand with the international brand, Cruz Vodka.

In an official statement released by AKA's brand, the rapper's name will no longer be associated with Cruz Vodka's products, Watermelon and Banana. The statement reads:

"Going forward, the AKA brand name will be reserved for AKA owned products."

Supa Mega thanked Cruz Vodka, which he said supported the decision to venture on his own.

Cruz Vodka also shared the announcement on as they look forward to working with AKA on his own products.

Cruz Vodka's statement clarifies that the rapper is still a part of the Cruz family but now more as a business partner.

AKA's fans are impressed by his latest big move

AKA's supporters saw the recent announcement as a big wise move.

@WonderMahlobo agreed tweeting:

"This is big my boy what's even bigger is the fact that Cruz will help you manufacturere your new drinks."

@bantu_bhungane showed his support by commenting:

"As long as AKA is there we will always support the bottle…keep it moving we can’t wait."

