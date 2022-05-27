US actress Yara Shahidi took to her timeline to post amazing snaps she took at her graduation ceremony at Harvard University

The excited Grown-ish star shared that she's proud to be part of the prestigious university's Class of 2020 after receiving her qualification

Celeb friends and fans of the star, who plays the role of Zoey Johnson, took to her timeline to congratulate her for completing her studies

Yara Shahidi is finally a Harvard graduate. The stunning actress took to social media to share her amazing graduation snaps. The star completed her final thesis just a few months back and she's now a proud graduate.

‘Grownish’ star Yara Shahidi is a new Harvard graduate. Image: @yarashahidi

Source: Instagram

The US thespian stars in popular sitcom, Grown-ish. She portrays the character of Zoey Johnson. She's just proved to the world that she's a beauty with brains. When she was not on set filming new scenes of the show, Yara was busy with her studies.

Taking to Instagram, the excited Yara shared that she's part of the prestigious university's Class of 2022. She captioned her post:

"A Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022."

Yara's celebrity friends and followers took to her comment section on the picture-sharing app to congratulate her.

joseiswriting commented:

"Deepest congratulations!"

kahlanabarfield wrote:

"Sooooo proud of you, Yara!"

lala said:

"Amazing! Congrats! So proud of you."

danikaedwards wrote:

"She’s such a Bright young woman. I love this for her."

ylersphotos commented:

"You did it!"

iamjensears wrote:

"Rumble, young queen, rumble!"

asiamonetray added:

"Wowwww, congratulations. Truly such an inspiration."

Yara Shahidi celebrates completing her final thesis

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, who plays the character of Zoey Johnson in the sitcom, took to social media to celebrate completing her final thesis.

In a cute video, Yara shared that her thesis was 136 pages long. She expressed how happy she is that she's just one step closer to graduating from the prestigious Harvard University.

Taking to Instagram, The Shade Room reposted her video. The outlet captioned the clip of Yara Shahidi:

"#PressPlay: #TSRBlackExcellence: YASSS! Congrats to #YaraShahidi who’s now one step closer to graduating Harvard with her completed 136-pages-long thesis!"

