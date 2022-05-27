Hollywood actor Ray Liotta recently passed away while shooting for a new movie in the Dominican Republic

The American actor Ray Liotta was well-known in the 80s and 90s for starring in numerous movies, most famous GoodFellas

Ray Liotta's death has touched many as countless took to social media to express heartfelt condolences.

US actor Ray Liotta passed away on 26 May, aged 67. His death has left many of his peers mourning in Hollywood.

Ray Liotta starred in Martin Scorsese's iconic GoodFellas. He was also in the movie Blow where he played Johnny Depp's father. The actor also worked alongside legends like Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg.

'GoodFellas' actor Ray Liotta died at 67 while in the Dominican Republic to shoot a new movie 'Dangerous Waters'. Images: Getty Images/Rebecca Sapp/ @Orion Pictures

Source: Instagram

How did Ray Liotta pass away?

According to TMZ, Martin Scorsese's passing occurred while he was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie titled Dangerous Water.

The 67-year-old reportedly died of natural causes in his sleep.

Ray Liotta leaves behind a fiance and daughter

TMZ also reported Ray's fiance, Jesse Nittolo, was with him when he passed.

Ray is also survived by his daughter with Michelle Grace, Karsen Liotta.

Hollywood mourns Ray Liotta's death

Liotta's peers were moved by his passing and took to social media to mourn the beloved actor.

Comedian Seth Rogen expressed his devastation at the news of Ray's passing saying that he was one of the most talented people had ever met.

Actor Danny Trejo complimented Ray Liotta's versatile acting talent in a with a picture of the two together.

Award-winning actor Kevin Costner also shared his condolences on Twitter saying that Ray is in heaven.

Fans grieve Ray Liotta

Fans also flooded the late movie star's social media with their condolences.

@floridavictoria commented:

"I can’t believe it. You will be missed! One of my favourite actors. Prayers to your family."

@nas995 added:

"Shocked to hear the sad news…rest in peace."

@ivfilms0 wrote:

"Rest in peace the greatest Goodfella God bless your soul."

@mirandaholter commented:

"You will be sorely missed, sir!"

