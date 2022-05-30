Itu Khune is one lucky man to have bagged a beautiful and independent wifey like Sphelele Makhunga

Sphe loves being Itu’s wife and took to social media to remind people that she is a makoti and loving it

The people of South Africa have totally fallen for Sphe and flooded the comment with the kindest messages

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Itu Khune's wifey Sphelele Makhunga is all for the makoti life. While Sphe might know how to hold her own, sis isn’t scared of cooking, cleaning and making sure her man is taken care of.

Itu Khune's wifey Sphelele Makhunga is a fan favourite and for good reason - she is wonderful. Image: Instagram / @laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

While women have been fighting to break the barriers of patriarchy for centuries, boss babes like Sphe who choose to take on duties of her primitive gender role accept it with open arms as it is a choice not a requirement.

Taking to Instagram with some sweet snaps, Sphe made it known that she is loving her wifey title. Dressed in modest clothing that screams makoti, the stunner made it known that women can do it all!

“said YES to this life : @itukhune32”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi scream as they gush over Sphe’s makoti vibes

Sphe’s makoti snaps are EVERYTHING! The people of Mzansi love her and flooded the comment section with hyped up messages showing their love.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@nthabi.c said:

“You motle makoti❤️❤️❤️❤️Mr Khune is so lucky to have such a gorgeous wifey ”

@nontolicious_ said:

“I like you—you seem authentic ”

@phumie_ngubane said:

“You’re such a beautiful makoti friend ❤️”

@triciah_m said:

“Umakoti wa Kwa Khune, you're everything. Whatever Mr. K prayer for God answered his prayers❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Minnie Dlamini’s whirlwind love life: Itumeleng Khune, ‘Becoming Mrs Jones’ & the ‘Sodi’ businessman

In other Itu news, Briefly News reported that the presenter parted ways with longtime bae, former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in 2014 after the sports star allegedly paid a hefty sum in lobola money for his sweetheart.

And after just 5 years of marriage, this year Minnie called it quits with baby daddy, Quinton Jones.

South Africans can't help wondering what caused each of these highly publicised splits, with one sketchy social media blogger accusing the starlet of cheating in both her relationships. And one infamous SA businessman is the main target of some of these claims.

Source: Briefly News