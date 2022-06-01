Londie London has opened up on the regrets that she has following her decision to join popular show The Real Housewives of Durban

The star who made her debut in the Showmax reality show in season 2 became an instant fan favourite

Londie London, who announced her pregnancy during the show's reunion, also touched on whether she will be returning for the next season

Londie London may have won the hearts of many of The Real Housewives of Durban, but the star says she has many regrets.

Londie London recently spoke about having some regrets about being on 'The Real Housewives of Durban'. Image: @londie_london_official

The singer and reality television star made headlines after announcing that she is expecting her second baby during the show's reunion episodes.

Londie, who recently graced the cover of Batswadi magazine, touched on motherhood, her decision to join the RHOD cast, and whether she will be coming back for another season. She said:

"Filming The Real Housewives of Durban was fun. I enjoyed the show. I like that it promotes women and women sticking together. Women being powerful in business and in marriage and all of that. I was definitely all about that, you know; that's why I decided to join the franchise. I appreciate that people got to experience my personality."

According to OK Mzansi, the reality TV star said, she also has some moments where she regrets what she said during the show. She also touched on the negativity she received from trolls. She said:

"Obviously, people will always have their own opinions about certain situations as to how they would handle it. Watching the show back, there were a few things that made me cringe, like eish, I shouldn't have said that and just kept quiet. What people don't realise about filming a reality show like this is how testing it is."

