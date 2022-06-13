South African actors Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona shared an important milestone their two-year-old Cebelihle just reached

The two proud parents, Thomas and Zola , shared how they felt about their son Cebelihle starting pre-school

, Cebelihle looked bubbly and energetic, with many gushing over his adorable looks as he headed out for his first day

Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona shared snaps of their two-year-old Cebelihle getting ready for his first day at daycare, and it's an adorable sight to see.

Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona's two-year-old son Cebelihle was excited as he started his first day at crèche. Image: Instagram/ @thomasgumede

Source: Instagram

The proud father is Thomas Gumede, who directed the film Kedibone, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Thomas took to Instagram to show his son Cebelihle bundled up and ready to go. The little boy excitedly pulled his school bag behind him as he fearlessly rushed into pre-school.

Thomas celebrated his son's "big day" and wrote that he is excited for the boy to start pre-school. In another post, Cebelihle also looked excited as he yelled celebrations when he arrived for the first time.

According to TimesLIVE, Cebelihle's mother, Zola, took to her Instagram stories to say that she was touched about her son's first day of daycare as she admitted to crying when her son left in the morning. Zola spoke of her journey through motherhood as she said:

“This new journey of getting into the 30s has been so exciting. Looking back was so heartwarming and made me happy in my career, in my relationship, and me growing as a mother within my family space. It's been an amazing journey."

Cebelihle Gumede is not scared of the 1st day of school

Fans and supporters were full of compliments for the adorable tot in the comments.

Actress Enhle Mbali commented:

"At least he got your nose. But he’s as beautiful as mom."

Many were impressed with Cebelihle running into creche without fear.

@athipetela commented:

"I can’t!!! He is so happy. Well done for birthing a superstar you guys. Such a trooper!"

@mslira29 wrote:

"Bathong you are not even scared?"

@gail_hlatshwayo commented:

"He’s so excited, no doubt he’s going to love crèche."

@tshilidzi573 added:

"This is a big boy he does cry like other kids... He is so excited "

@londyntombela2 commented:

"His excitement just brought a smile to my face."

