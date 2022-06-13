Former Jam Alley presenter Seipati Seoke, commonly known as ‘DJ Twasa’, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate her graduation

The award-winning South African television and radio personality excitedly shared that she obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in General Management from the Gordon Institute of Business Science

Excited netizens flooded the comment section to wish DJ Twasa well on her achievement and for being an inspiration to young people

Award-winning Mzansi personality Seipati Seoke, better known as ‘DJ Twasa’, has taken to social media to celebrate her graduation from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Gauteng.

DJ Twasa wowed Mzansi for years with her energetic presenting on the now-cancelled dance show, Jam Alley.

DJ Twasa has bagged her postgraduate diploma in general management from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. Image: Seipati ("DJ Twasa") Seoke/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In a LinkedIn post, the Lesedi FM presenter proudly shared snaps from her graduation from GIBS, having obtained a postgraduate diploma in general management from the institution.

DJ Twasa wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

“There is something powerful about making a decision, being willing to sacrifice and walk by faith, new dimensions of life open up, the never-seen-before kind. I'm still not where I set out to go, but I'm no longer where I used to be, from drop-out to graduate, I simply had to change the narrative,” she added.

The media personality then expressed gratitude to God for the achievement and spoke about the importance of seizing opportunities.

“God makes plans for us, and they are great plans, but we decide how much of those plans we manifest and experience, we decide how much and how far. Write your story and make it a pleasant read for you and your Maker, your narrative is in your hands. Decide. I did! I'm thankful. May Christ Jesus be glorified,” she added.

Earlier this year, DJ Twasa celebrated 22 years of broadcasting on the SABC radio station, Lesedi FM, The Citizen reported.

Netizens congratulate the DJ

Saffas were delighted with the media legend’s achievement and shared her excitement about the grad.

Mfazo Jooste said:

“We all celebrate this awesome woman by the name of Seipati Seoke for the drive, determination, and influence she provides to us young ones from the Free State.”

Lesego Martins added:

“Congratulations Seipati - I am your fan. Well deserved.”

Jabulile Mtimkulu wrote:

“Thatha girl. Fetch your life and fetch it HARD!! WELL DONE.”

5 celebs who graduated with the class of 2021: Shauwn Mkhize & Shudufhadzo Musida are among the impressive

In a related story by Briefly News, five Mzansi stars made their fans, friends and families proud when they completed their higher education studies.

The already-admirable public figures shared their accomplishments online, welcoming praise from supporters who appreciated their academic efforts. Most of the stars who accomplished their scholarly goals already have multiple qualifications to their names.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News