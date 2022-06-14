Popstar Justin Bieber has been in the headlines following his vulnerable moment opening up about his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber has now shared positivity regarding his condition as he expressed feeling confident about his health

Justin Bieber's fans have shared their support for the singer with encouraging comments to help the singer get through a difficult time

US artist Justin Bieber is continuing his fight against Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer opened up about what he has been going through on his social media.

Justin Bieber is staying strong after his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis as he expresses his faith in God to get him through. Image: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Gotham

Justin Bieber is loved by an entire generation and is a pop icon. Justin says he has been comforted knowing that God is there for him.

Justin Bieber is facing Ramsay Hunt Syndrome head-on

In an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room, friends got a look into Justin's dealing with his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

In his Instagram stories, Justin wrote that he has "found comfort" in God. Justin Bieber says his faith in God is keeping him strong, as he wrote:

"He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about. This perspective is giving me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing."

Justin says that God will guide him through as he says:

"I know this too will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me."

Briefly News previously reported on Justin Bieber's diagnosis and how it caused him to cancel three shows in his world tour.

Justin Bieber supporters share words of encouragement

Justin's faith has inspired fans as they showed their support.

@ms_dimepiece88 commented:

"I love how he got so much faith in God."

@_lovemaja commented:

"God has him! He’s been through sooooo much. Getting into the industry so young & his mother wasn’t motherly. I can only imagine. Prayers for Justin’s recovery."

@theshadylp commented:

"I really like how better he’s been doing as a person. Especially his love for Jesus. "

@king_xlii commented:

"Prayers to this man.Hate to see anybody go through this "

@msnewmoney_ added:

"I'm glad he found God because in the end, he is the only who one can save us."

UK patient with same condition as Justin Bieber feels sorry for him

Briefly News previously reported that a UK patient suffering from the same virus as Justin Bieber said that she was heartbroken by Justin's video.

Nicoya Rescorla said she shed a couple of tears watching the video and had never thought she would be able to relate to anyone else as much as she did.

