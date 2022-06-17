Youth Day is a day to commemorate young people in South Africa who took on the establishment to get justice

Some of Mzansi's young celebrities shared their thoughts and advice to the youth to commemorate the day

Lasizwe Dambuza, Coachella Randy, DJ Sabby and more shared some wise words that their followers found inspiring

Youth Day commemorates the 1976 youth uprising in Soweto. The day is an important part of South African history and some celebrities took the time to honour the day.

YouTuber comedian Lasizwe, author Carol Ofori, Metro FM DJ Sabby, Oratile Masedi, better known as Coachella Randy and Zanele Potelwa were amongst the popular figures who commemorated youth day. Here's a list of what some of the young stars had to say.

1. Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe shared some inspiring words for the youth. According to TimesLIVE, Lasizwe said the best time for the young population is now.

The YouTube star says there are many opportunities for the youth and they must use everything in their reach to gain experience. He said:

"There's so many platforms where you can shine, where you can really figure out what you want to do. Stop looking for the conventional way and look for the out-of-the-box experiences, because that's where the money is.”

2. Oratile Masedi, aka Coachella Randy

Viral dancing sensation Coachella Randy shared some wise words about being real. He says that a person can be undefeated if they are being genuine about who they are. TimesLIVE reported that Coachella Randy said:

“Authenticity is important. Nothing beats that if you know what you are about, what you want to achieve, what separates you from everyone else. It matters if you want to last longer.”

3. DJ Sabby

The Metro FM DJ had some touching words about 16 June. DJ Sabby spoke of the realities of being a young person in South Africa as he lamented the rising living expenses in the country.

TimesLIVE reports that DJ Sabby also touched on the inaccessibility of education and said that:

"The future belongs to the young. Keep pushing and keep fighting to make this country everything you dream it to be.”

4. Zanele Potelwa

TV presenter Zanele said that the youth must continue to be resilient and that " we are powerful beyond measure!"

TimesLIVE reports Zanele saying that the future is in young people's hands and that the youth will succeed.

“Tomorrow belongs to us and while sometimes it may seem like the statistics are against us, we are the generation that will succeed against all odds. There is victory in our tomorrow!”

5. Carol Ofori

Radio personality Carol Ofori also acknowledged the tough situation young people in South Africa face. She encouraged the youth to keep faith in the country as she said:

“I just want to encourage the youth of Mzansi to keep being strong, keep being resilient and keep believing in SA and fighting for your rights and for what you deserve. Just keep the love for Mzansi going.”

